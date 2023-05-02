East Sussex resident 'excited' to witness her second coronation at 101-years-old

A Hailsham resident, who recently turned 101, has been sharing her memories of the previous coronation in 1953.

Ahead of the King's coronation on May 6, Dorothy feels particularly connected to the Royal Family after she received a 100th birthday card from the late Queen Elizabeth last year.

The 101-year-old said: “I can't wait to see the grandeur of the coronation, it will be a momentous occasion for the country! I remember feeling as though I was watching an important piece of history in 1953, and am excited and honoured to witness another once-in-a-lifetime event like this."

Dorothy, who is proud to be 11 months older than the BBC, remembers watching the late Queen’s coronation on a relative’s television in 1953, aged 31.

Televisions were still a relatively new technology in households and Dorothy recalls feeling very close to the proceedings unfolding within Westminster Abbey thanks to the live broadcast.

The morning after Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation, Dorothy was lucky to witness the Queen and her husband driving out of Buckingham Palace to wave at the nation: she remembers an electric atmosphere as well-wishers crowded the streets for a glimpse of the royal couple.

Sarah Cummings, Deputy Manager and Care Coordinator at Bluebird Care Eastbourne & Wealden, said: "It is a huge privilege to learn from Dorothy, who has lived through a significant period of history and has a unique perspective on the royal celebrations.

