East Sussex residents call for construction workers to 'curb the nuisance' and end their disruptive working hours

Residents in Lewes have said they are ‘fed up’ with the noise and weekend construction work at South Downs Road.

Lib Councillor John Lamb, Lib Dem District Councillor Dr Janet Baah and Lewes Lib Dem Parliamentary Candidate James MacCleary handing in the petition to Sam Lacke (2nd from left)

Locals have began a petition to ‘curb the nuisance’ of GAP Hire Solutions’ work building new waste disposal facilities in the area.

The company moves and washes heavy equipment on the site and people living on the street have been angered by the construction taking place on recent bank holidays and weekends, despite several requests to stop.

Lewes District Councillor Dr Janet Baah organised the petition and said: “No one is against companies going about their business, but GAP needs to act in a more neighbourly fashion and take steps to reduce the noise it makes.

“In addition, the company would appear to be in breach of its B1 planning designation that allows ‘light industry which is appropriate within a residential area. Such use needs not to be a detriment to the amenity of that area, for example, noise, vibration, smell, fumes, smoke, soot, ash, dust or grit.”

The petition, which has more then 100 signatures, and calls for GAP Hire Solutions to limit its working hours, reduce noise and install effective sound proofing. Whilst also bringing weekend work to a halt and not allowing any heavy vehicle movement until 8am.