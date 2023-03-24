Residents in Ringmer are calling on the council to take action and stop HGV lorries using villages and country roads as short cuts.

A petition with more than 400 signatures was presented to East Sussex County Council (ESCC) – calling for the introduction of a ‘lorry route network’ to encourage HGVs onto A-roads and away from villages, narrow streets and residential areas.

Campaigners have said they want to end the ‘blight’ of unnecessary HGV traffic.

Ringmer resident Ron Westwood said: “We all welcome our HGV drivers doing deliveries, but we need to see an end to places like Ringmer being a rat run for HGVs which could and should use nearby A-roads.

"Other county councils including West Sussex have grappled with the problem and introduced lorry route networks. We need East Sussex County Council to do the same.”

In Autumn 2022, Lewes District Council took action to ensure HGV routing was full considered at the earliest stage when assessing planning applications.

Emily O’Brien, Green Party Lewes District councillor, said: “Whilst we all support our local drivers and deliveries, evidence shows that HGV traffic is increasing, and that villages like Ringmer are being used as a rat run.

"Although the petition was inspired by Ringmer, unnecessary HGV traffic is a problem in so many villages and towns, and our petition has been signed by residents right across East Sussex. The county council has been closing its eyes to the problem and it's time we saw action.”

An ESCC spokesperson said there few roads across the county that were fully suitable for HGVs, meaning that these vehicles should be able to use A and B roads across the network, rather than being concentrated to a small number of select roads.

An East Sussex County Council spokesperson said: “We can confirm we have received this petition, and we are always happy to consider suggestions for roads where the environment for residents and other road users could be improved.