East Sussex residents voice their opinions on potential 700-home riverside development

Residents from across Lewes voiced their opinions on the plans for a new 700-home mixed-use development at the Phoenix Industrial Estate.

The real estate developers say the plans will provide much-needed homes, jobs and apprenticeships, as well as as a public space for the town.

The proposals have been hugely controversial, including a proposition to cut down most of the trees on the estate and along the Causeway. A petition opposing this idea amassed more then 85,000 signatures and was raised during Human Nature’s public consultations on Friday, May 26.

Human Nature (Lewes) Ltd submitted a planning application to the South Downs National Park Authority for the redevelopment of the North Street Industrial Estate and Springman House, in North Street, Lewes.

At the meeting, locals also expressed their worries about how the development will impact the view and block out the light to Pells Outdoor Swimming Pool.

Deb Jones said: “This development will tower over Pells Pool, block out the light, ruin the view and compromise the privacy of both children and adults.

"Pells Pool needs to be preserved; it is vital for the mental and physical health of people in the local area and beyond.”

Craig Kenny added: “As a person with a disability, I regularly use Pells Pool for recreation and exercise. The proposed development will massively overshadow the pool, obstructing light and the warmth necessary to warm the cold water. It will also intrude on the privacy of those using the pool.”

A number of residents were also in favour of the plans; which include a new river walk, state-of-the-art healthcare centre and six new public squares.

Bronwyn Fraser said: “With so many generic, poorly thought-through developments in the UK, it is refreshing to see a development that deeply considers sustainability, liveability and the local community.

"I am especially heartened that many of those involve in Human Nature are local Lewesians. Lewes has a unique and deep sense of community pride and I believe having a development led by locals means there is a vested interest in doing the right thing.”

Human Nature CEO Jonathan Smales said the developers would work on responses to the concerns raised and undertake new design work if necessary.

He told SussexWorld: “We would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their comments on the Phoenix planning application now that the formal consultation period is at an end. We are extremely grateful to those who have expressed support for the project and for the scrutiny, passion and knowledge shared by all the people of Lewes who commented.

“It’s been a very comprehensive process, and we have benefited from the many comments made by members of the public and the statutory authorities, including objections, which we of course are respectful of and take very seriously. A number of important issues have been raised, not least the Pells Pool edge, and we are working on responses to these concerns now, undertaking new design work where necessary.