East Sussex retailers claim temporary bus station causing a drop in business

Shop owners in Lewes are claiming the introduction of a temporary bus stop has lead to a drop in business.

The bus stop, located at the he bottom of School Hill, was introduced in September 2022, after East Sussex County Council received notice from the Generator Group that the council’s license to use Lewes Bus Station would come to an end.

The temporary stop had meant a number of parking bays have been removed, causing many retailers in the town to contact the Lewes Chamber of Commerce in protest.

The owner of Sage and Onion, based opposite the new stops, said the removal of the parking bays has already meant significantly fewer customers coming into the shop.

Other traders on School Hill stressed how important the parking bays are to their business, but car owners are also being put off because of the exorbitant costs to park on the high street.

Chamber President, Ashley Price, said "The retailers are often forgotten when it comes to changes on the high street, there is no consultation as to how it may affect their livelihoods.

"Those who plan these changes should remember the owners of the shops invest tens of thousands in their stock, as well as advertising and promotion, they have high rent and rates to pay, and they are battling against ever increasing online shopping. The cost of living crisis is also taking its toll.

"Owners have expressed to me their disappointment and anger that changes are made which have a detrimental effect on their businesses, without their views being sought."

There is a plan at the car park in Westgate Street, to have charging points for electric cars, which could lead to the loss of further bays.

Now the traders are wanting the council to provide alternative parking as close to the high street as possible to make up for all the missing bays.

Ashley said "Rather than constantly putting obstacles in the way to earning a living, it's about time the Council did something to help support the retailers."

East Sussex County Council told SussexWorld it was the responsibility of the Generator Group, the owners of the original Lewes Bus Station, to identify an alternative site.

Until then, it says it has no option but to provide the temporary solution to enable shoppers to continue to access the town centre using public transport.

An East Sussex County Council spokesperson said: “The need for temporary bus stops in Lewes town centre is a direct result of the Generation Group’s decision to stop buses using the bus station.

"Our repeated attempts to find a way for buses to continue to use the site while the group seeks planning permission have unfortunately failed.

“The layout of the town centre means we are limited in where we can place these bus stops but we have reacted to feedback from traders and bus users, and have widened the pavement and added shelters at the stops in School Hill.