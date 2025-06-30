East Sussex road closes for 2 days for emergency drainage works
An East Sussex road has closed for two days for emergency drainage works.
An East Sussex Highways spokesperson said today (Monday, June 30): "Butchers Lane, Guestling, is currently closed with excavations taking place for emergency drainage works that are here for the next two days.
"Thank you for your patience."
