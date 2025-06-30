Emergency drainage work which has closed an East Sussex road has been extended

An East Sussex Highways spokesperson said on Monday (June 30) that Butchers Lane, Guestling, would be closed for two days due to excavations taking place for emergency drainage works.

In an update today (Thursday, July 3) the spokesperson added: “Butchers Lane, Guestling. has re-opened with temporary traffic lights in place until 9 July to continue with drainage works required. Thank you for your patience.”