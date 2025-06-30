East Sussex road re-opens with temporary traffic lights after emergency drainage work
Emergency drainage work which has closed an East Sussex road has been extended
An East Sussex Highways spokesperson said on Monday (June 30) that Butchers Lane, Guestling, would be closed for two days due to excavations taking place for emergency drainage works.
In an update today (Thursday, July 3) the spokesperson added: “Butchers Lane, Guestling. has re-opened with temporary traffic lights in place until 9 July to continue with drainage works required. Thank you for your patience.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.