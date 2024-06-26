Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A school in East Sussex has been rated ‘inadequate’ by Ofsted inspectors, citing a ‘serious breakdown’ in the school’s leadership.

Inspectors said students’ ‘derogatory language and boisterous behaviour’ had also become ‘normalised’ at the school.

Ofsted said leaders at Robertsbridge Community College had ‘failed to prevent a decline in standards of education’.

Inspectors rated the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, and leadership and management as ‘inadequate’ and personal development as ‘requires improvement’.

Robertsbridge Community College. Picture: Google

In their report, inspectors said: “Pupils do not achieve well at this school. This is particularly true of those who are disadvantaged or have special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND).

“The curriculum lacks ambition and is not delivered consistently well. This prevents pupils from reaching their potential.

“Expectations of pupils’ behaviour are low. Lessons are routinely disrupted, and many pupils are concerned that this gets in the way of their learning. It is common for pupils to ignore sanctions for misbehaviour because they know that adults in school are unlikely to follow up.

“Attendance is low and suspensions are high. The number of pupils leaving the school to be home educated is also high.

“There has been a serious breakdown in this school’s leadership. Leaders lack capacity and have failed to prevent a decline in standards of education and behaviour. Parents and staff rightly lack confidence in leaders’ ability to make necessary improvements. Staff morale is low, but they are fully committed to supporting the school. They do not feel well supported by leaders, particularly in managing challenging behaviour.

“Derogatory language and boisterous behaviour have become normalised in the corridors and playground. This behaviour often goes unchallenged by staff. Some pupils are concerned about bullying and say that this is not always dealt with effectively.”

However, Ofsted said despite this, most pupils said they felt safe at the school and knew there was somebody they could talk to if they had a problem.

“Pupils appreciate the fact that their teachers know them well. Some benefit from enrichment activities, such as clubs and trips, and the school is seeking to expand these opportunities further,” the inspectors’ report added.

Ofsted said following concerns about the school’s leadership and ‘low standards’, the local authority issued a warning notice to the school and an interim executive board (IEB) was appointed in November.

A spokesperson for the Interim Executive Board said: “Whilst we are disappointed by the ‘inadequate’ rating, work to make the necessary improvements had already started following the introduction of an Interim Executive Board (IEB) at the school in December. This followed the local authority’s concern about a decline in standards over time.

“We were pleased that the inspector’s report recognised the positive steps already being taken to address the issues and acknowledged that the IEB had not had sufficient time to have a significant impact before the inspection took place.