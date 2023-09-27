East Sussex school tells more than 100 female pupils to change after wearing skirts too short
Year 11 pupils at Peacehaven Community School had their skirts measured by teachers this week before being allowed into lessons.
The girls whose uniform was deemed inappropriate were given the chance to change into an alternative skirt offered by the school. If they refused, their parents were contacted and told to go home.
Parents are said to be furious at the school’s decision. Many claim their children are wearing the same skirts as they did last year and were not told about the uniform policy change until this week.
Peacehaven Community School has not offered a comment on the issue, but their uniform policy can be found on their website.
It says: “Students can wear black knee-length pleated skirt which can be purchased from any supplier of your choice.
“Students are not permitted to wear black jeans, skin-tight trousers, leggings, stretchy tube or pencil skirts.
“If wearing a skirt, this should not be rolled or folded over at the top and should not be shorter than four inches above the knee.”