East Sussex school upsets pupils by banning leavers hoodies during exams

GCSE Pupils in Ringmer are ‘heartbroken’ after their school banned the wearing of specially ordered leavers hoodies during the exam season.

By Frankie Elliott
Published 17th May 2023, 15:01 BST

Year 11s at Kings Academy Ringmer paid £26 each to the school for specially printed hooded tops, but were told by the principal they would not be allowed to wear them in their final weeks of their school life.

The Academy informed the pupils that they would only receive their hooded sweatshirts on their last day at the school and would not be permitted to wear them on the premises whilst they were still a student.

The senior student council, made up of students at the academy, have implored the school to relent.

The Academy informed the pupils that they would only receive their hooded sweatshirts on their last day at the schoolThe Academy informed the pupils that they would only receive their hooded sweatshirts on their last day at the school
The Academy informed the pupils that they would only receive their hooded sweatshirts on their last day at the school

One parent said: “The year 11 pupils have had a difficult time during their time in secondary school, with major disruption to their time because of the covid-19 lockdown and school closures, as well as more recent industrial action.

“The pupils were looking forward to being able to wear their tops, marking them out as senior pupils in their final weeks of school.”

In an email to parents, Principal Sian Williams stated that any relaxation of uniform in school had a knock on effect on other year groups and impacted negatively on their behaviour.

Mrs Williams told SussexWorld: “It is not the school policy for students to wear their hoodies during the exam period. The school is happy to support the comfort of the students with removal of blazers and ties in hot weather.

"This has been discussed at senior student council and the school will always consider student voice.”

