A 13-year-old girl from East Sussex has had a jam-packed diary appearing on Junior Eurovision and Children in Need.

India Murray (photo by Janie Cristina Salskov)

India Murray performed with Freya Skye to represent the UK in the BBC's Junior Eurovision in Armenia yesterday (December 11). The UK came fifth but got the highest public vote. Billie Murray, India’s mum, said Freya was ill during the week so India did backing vocals as well as dancing for her. Billie said: “It was a real team effort to keep the show on the road.”

India also appeared on the BBC's Children in Need on November 18 to spread the word about the competition and meet Eurovision success Sam Ryder and dance crew Diversity.

India is a dancer, singer and songwriter who is due to record some of her own material with a music producer in January 2023. She is also a company member of London hip hop dance/theatre company - Boy Blue Entertainment. India regularly performs at venues such as The Barbican and Saddlers Wells. This opportunity came up when India’s agent heard about the job and sent in some of India’s dance videos then she got the job!

Speaking before the competition India said: “I am so excited to be part of Freya Skye's performance as the British entry. And I'm thrilled to be representing the United Kingdom in Junior Eurovision 2022. This is going to be an amazing experience for me. We want to make the United Kingdom proud.”

Billie Murray, India’s mum, said: “I am incredibly proud of India as this is the result of many years of dance training from age five, and hard work and determination that's got her to this point.”

India can be seen appearing in Freya Skye's music video for The Eurovision song ‘Lose My Head’ here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-p_L-vr3Mdc

Freya Skye, 13 and from Hertfordshire, can be seen in the video with four dancers, including India. The team behind ‘Lose My Head’ have previously worked with Ava Max, Pharrell Williams and Megan Thee Stallion. CBBC and BBC Studios’ entertainment and music division led the way in selecting the act and song for the competition. This is the first time the BBC has been involved in Junior Eurovision. Next year the Eurovision Song Contest will come to Liverpool on behalf of Ukraine.