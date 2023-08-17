East Sussex schools celebrate with students after 'fantastic' A level results

The number of students accepted on to UK degree courses has fallen this year, Ucas figures show, but many pupils at East Sussex schools managed to buck this national trend.

Almost a third of Year 13 students at Roedean School achieved As and A*s, the Brighton independent school chalked up 55.5% grades at A*/A.

Over half of the year group were awarded at least one A* grade, while nine students achieved straight A* grades.

Head teacher Niamh Green said: said: “I am incredibly proud of what this year group has achieved, particularly taking the educational context of their A Levels into account. These are the first public examinations they have taken, and I am thrilled that all their hard work resulted in fantastic grades. Not only have they been successful academically, but they have also thrown themselves into so many other areas of school life and made a difference both within our community and beyond. I am delighted for them, and extremely grateful to all my colleagues for supporting them so well.

"The Roedean community is incredibly proud of what the Year 13s have achieved – whilst being hugely supportive of each other, they have shown the determination, independence, and resilience required to be highly successful academically, and this will stand them in excellent stead as they move forward to the next stages of their lives.”

At Varndean College, the overall pass rate at A level was 98%, with the majority of subjects achieving a 100% pass rate and a quarter of our students achieving the very highest of grades of A* and A. Half of the college’s students achieved A*-B and three quarters of students A*-C grades.

Ms Donna-Marie Janson, Varndean College principal, said; “We are incredibly proud of our students this year and of what they have achieved in what is for most of them their first set of public examinations. They have dealt admirably with this milestone and they have been inspiring to work with, to teach and to get to know. Our students are quite frankly amazing and they and their loved ones should feel as proud of themselves as we do for their spirited determination and for all they have achieved.