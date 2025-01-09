Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Several schools in East Sussex are partly closed this morning (Thursday, January 9) due to ‘adverse weather’.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A yellow weather warning for ice is in place in several parts of East Sussex until 10.30am today.

With the Met Office warning that icy conditions ‘are likely to increase the chance of accidents and injuries’, several schools across the county have taken the decision to open later than usual.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here’s a full list of all the schools partially closed today, and when they’re expected to open, according to East Sussex County Council:

Snow in Devil's Dyke yesterday (Wednesday). Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Cross-in-Hand Church Of England Primary School:

"School will open at 10am to allow safe travel for parents, children and staff. Please give yourself enough journey time and stay safe.”

Five Ashes Church of England Primary School:

“Five Ashes CE Primary School will open at the later time of 10.00am today. This is to allow pupils and staff who live further away to travel safely due to bad road conditions. There is no breakfast club this morning.”

Netherfield Church of England Primary School:

"Most of the main roads to school are clear, but the roads immediately surrounding school are not. We are currently aiming to open at 10am once we have made the school site safe. There is no breakfast club this morning. We will provide a further update to parents on Arbor by 8.30am.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newick Church of England Primary School:

"Newick School will open at the later time of 10.15am today. This is to allow pupils and staff who live further away to travel in safely due to bad road conditions. Please do not drop your child(ren) off before 10.15am. Please note there will be no Table Tennis Club. Pioneer will be in touch with families re. Breakfast Club.”

Ticehurst and Flimwell Church of England Primary School:

“The school currently aims to open at 9.30am to allow time for safe travel and for the site to be cleared appropriately. Main roads are clear but side roads and pavements are not so please take care. Arbor message will update families as needed.”

Wadhurst Church of England Primary School:

“Nursery and breakfast club for school aged children are open as normal from 7.30am. The main school will open at 9.30am to allow time for safe travel and for the site to be cleared appropriately. Parents and carers will be updated by email/Arbor as needed.”

For updates on the school closures, visit: www.eastsussex.gov.uk/education-learning/schools/school-closures