East Sussex has one of the slowest councils in the country for dealing with potholes, new research has found.

New research from the Liberal Democrats has shown that the county had more than 13,000 potholes reported in the financial year, with one pothole taking 463 days to fix.

This number gave the county the second-highest number of potholes in England, only behind neighbouring authority West Sussex, which had a reported 21,785.

James MacCleary, Liberal Democrat parliamentary candidate for Lewes, said: "Over 13,000 potholes for a relatively small county like East Sussex is an astonishing number.

"You would think the Conservatives would be apologising, but of course they are only interested in deflecting blame as usual. They will say it's because they've not got enough funding, but whose fault is that? Their party colleagues in Westminster are the ones making the cuts."

Lewes in East Sussex has the fourth highest council tax rate in the country, leaving many residents confused as to what the council is spending their money on.

According to the Liberal Democrats, many residents have raised potholes as a top issue ahead of the local elections on May 4, with a petition calling for the repair of potholes across Sussex and the rest of the UK racking up more than 20,000 signatures.

Mr MacCleary said: "Frankly, the state of our roads reflects the state of our country under the Conservatives. Many residents in East Sussex have already started receiving their ballot papers by post for this year's local elections and I hope that they will use them to send a message to the Conservatives that enough is enough by supporting their local Liberal Democrat candidate."

Despite putting in an extra £200m to tackle potholes in last month’s budget, The government has been criticised for cutting local authorities’ highways maintenance budgets by £500m since 2020.

In that budget, East Sussex was awarded £2.4 million additional funding for road repairs, something which Lewes MP Maria Caulfield hopes will make a difference.