Left to right Richard Whiley, Kat Sparrow, Steven Jaggers, Martin Styring, Colin Jaggers, Juliette Bridges.

This has included visits from Star Wars cosplay group Vaders Raiders, and selling dress up Reindeer Antlers from the gift shop. In total £6,000 was raised by visitors to the popular attraction.

Knockhatch has also ensured families who are recipients of the hospices care can access the park giving much needed respite and fun.

Colin Jaggers, Managing Director, said: ”We are so happy to be able support Chestnut Tree House. They provide essential care for so many families in Sussex.”

Chestnut Tree House Children's Hospice community fundraiser Martin Styring said generosity like that from Knockhatch Adventure Park makes children’s hospice care possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It costs Chestnut Tree House over £4 million every year to provide hospice care for children in Sussex and South East Hampshire and very little of this comes from central government,” he said.

“It is thanks to support from individuals and businesses – donating, fundraising, visiting our charity shops – that children and families have the chance to live life to the full and say goodbye in the way that is right for them.

“Knockhatch’s kindness and ongoing support for Chestnut Tree House and the children we care for is inspiring, the charity is very grateful for their ongoing support.”

Donations can be made through JustGiving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Knockhatch Adventure Park is currently open. Find out more at www.knockhatch.com.