East Sussex town to host festival celebrating the best local gins and sparking wines

Sussex-made gins and sparkling wines are being celebrated this summer in the surroundings of Southover Grange Gardens of Lewes.

By Frankie Elliott
Published 4th May 2023, 12:15 BST

The annual Gin & Fizz Festival is returning to the town. Over two sessions, visitors can try and buy from some of Sussex's most well-loved producers.

More than 15 local gin and sparkling wine producers will be in attendance and all will be offering samples to visitors as well as drinks by the glass.

The event will also be a chance to purchase vineyard and distillery experiences plus a bottle or two of your favourite Sussex tipple.

The daytime session from 1-5pm promises to be a family friendly garden party-style affair with live music and DJs, plus a host of local food stalls selling everything from cakes and pastries, including vegan options.

There will also be an over-18s evening session from 6 -10pm.

Tickets are on sale from Eventbrite or Lewes and Seaford Ginformation Centres. Customers are advised to book early, as numbers are strictly limited.

