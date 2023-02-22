East Sussex town to "lay the groundwork for a low carbon future" with smart transformer trial

Uckfield will host a world-first smart transformer trial to provide network insights to help maintain reliable power supplies in the south of England.

UK Power Network’s ‘Project Stratus’ will see smart electricity transformers installed within existing substations in the East Sussex town.

If successful, the transformers will provide live data on electricity usage and demand, which the company say will increase network resilience and lay the groundwork for a low carbon future.

Ian Cameron, director of customer service and innovation at UK Power Networks, said: “In a world of electric vehicles and decarbonised heating, this enhanced visibility and control of our network will allow us to efficiently manage the existing network infrastructure which was never designed for this increased load.

“Whether it is by redirecting power flows, or by managing energy capacity, smart transformer technology would give us world-class oversight and flexibility long into the future, allowing for the integration of more low-carbon technologies as efficiently as possible.

Using state-of-the-art power electronic technologies, the company hopes the smart transformers will be able to adapt to make sure power is directed when and where it is needed, balancing load on the network, and protecting against multiple kinds of potential faults.

With greater visibility of the low voltage network, UK Power Networks say it will be able to release more energy on the network during times of peak electricity demand.

Ian said: “Project Stratus is just one of the innovative ways we are improving network reliability, helping keep the lights on for over 20 million homes and businesses. It could give us world-leading visibility of our low voltage network in East Sussex, allowing us to react to potential network faults before they can affect the local power supply.”

The trial is being run alongside digital energy platform Amp X, who are offering customers up to £90 to participate.

Irene Di Martino, head of Amp X said: “Working together with UK Power Networks to deliver this trailblazing project is an exciting step forward in delivering Net Zero.

