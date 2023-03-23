East Sussex town to see more than 200 new 'zero-carbon' homes built on old farm site

More than 200 zero-carbon homes are planned to be built on a former farm in Lewes to address the current UK housing crisis.

TopHat, a leading 3D modular house builder, has agreed a £50 million deal with Man GPM, the private markets business of Man Group, to deliver the 226 homes in the East Sussex town.

Shamez Alibhai, Managing Director and Head of Community Housing Man GPM, said: “The development at Old Malling Farm is a clear demonstration of the positive outcomes socially and environmentally responsible capital can deliver to local communities.

“The homes will address the dual crisis of housing affordability and climate change, while delivering a high-quality place-based development to meet the aspirations of the local council and residents.

The homes will be targeted at key workers and those in need of affordable rental housing in addition to shared ownership.

“By working together with progressive partners like TopHat, we have demonstrated that communities no longer have to choose between quality, affordability and sustainability.”

Subject to approval of reserved matters, work is planned to start on site in 2024.

The development will see the homes developed offsite in TopHat’s new 650,000 square feet manufacturing facility, which will be the largest of its kind in Europe once operational in 2024.

The facility will bring together the latest robotics and the company’s proprietary technology to manufacture and distribute up to 4,000 homes per year

The company claim every home that rolls off its production line will be capable of being zero-carbon, meaning no operational emissions are produced from heating and utilities.

This will be achieved through exceptional fabric and technology such as solar panels, air source heat pumps and battery storage.

Jordan Rosenhaus, CEO and founder of TopHat, said: “TopHat offers a unique proposition for investors deploying capital into the residential markets.

"Our use of low-carbon technologies and cutting-edge manufacturing processes mean that TopHat can deliver future-proofed assets at pace so that income can be received sooner in the development cycle.