Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago Major incident at Leith Docks in Scotland as ship tips toward dock
15 minutes ago Busted confirm 15-date reunion tour to celebrate 20th anniversary
1 hour ago Bank of England to raise interest rates in bad news for mortgages
15 hours ago Train strikes: RMT suspends strikes planned for March 30 and April 1
15 hours ago Boris Johnson Privileges Committee: what we learnt from hearing
17 hours ago Actor and star of Mary Poppins involved in car crash in Miami

East Sussex town to see more then 200 new 'zero-carbon' homes built on old farm site

More than 200 zero-carbon homes are planned to be built on a former farm in Lewes to address the current UK housing crisis.

By Frankie Elliott
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 09:02 GMT

TopHat, a leading 3D modular house builder, has agreed a £50 million deal with Man GPM, the private markets business of Man Group, to deliver the 226 homes in the East Sussex town.

Shamez Alibhai, Managing Director and Head of Community Housing Man GPM, said: “The development at Old Malling Farm is a clear demonstration of the positive outcomes socially and environmentally responsible capital can deliver to local communities.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The homes will address the dual crisis of housing affordability and climate change, while delivering a high-quality place-based development to meet the aspirations of the local council and residents.

Most Popular
The homes will be targeted at key workers and those in need of affordable rental housing in addition to shared ownership.
The homes will be targeted at key workers and those in need of affordable rental housing in addition to shared ownership.
The homes will be targeted at key workers and those in need of affordable rental housing in addition to shared ownership.

“By working together with progressive partners like TopHat, we have demonstrated that communities no longer have to choose between quality, affordability and sustainability.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The homes will be targeted at key workers and those in need of affordable rental housing in addition to shared ownership.

Subject to approval of reserved matters, work is planned to start on site in 2024.

The development will see the homes developed offsite in TopHat’s new 650,000 square feet manufacturing facility, which will be the largest of its kind in Europe once operational in 2024.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
TopHat, a leading 3D modular house builder, has agreed a £50 million deal with Man GPM, the private markets business of Man Group, to deliver the 226 homes in the East Sussex town.
TopHat, a leading 3D modular house builder, has agreed a £50 million deal with Man GPM, the private markets business of Man Group, to deliver the 226 homes in the East Sussex town.
TopHat, a leading 3D modular house builder, has agreed a £50 million deal with Man GPM, the private markets business of Man Group, to deliver the 226 homes in the East Sussex town.

The facility will bring together the latest robotics and the company’s proprietary technology to manufacture and distribute up to 4,000 homes per year

The company claim every home that rolls off its production line will be capable of being zero-carbon, meaning no operational emissions are produced from heating and utilities.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

East Sussex traders claim farmers market is affecting business

East Sussex town expected to flood after high sea levels triggers warnings

East Sussex politician accused of falsely taking credit for removal of scaffolding 'eyesore'

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This will be achieved through exceptional fabric and technology such as solar panels, air source heat pumps and battery storage. 

Jordan Rosenhaus, CEO and founder of TopHat, said: “TopHat offers a unique proposition for investors deploying capital into the residential markets.

"Our use of low-carbon technologies and cutting-edge manufacturing processes mean that TopHat can deliver future-proofed assets at pace so that income can be received sooner in the development cycle.

“Our partnership with Man GPM will help address some of society’s most pressing issues – namely the chronic shortage of affordable housing and the cost-of-living crisis. Diversifying the supply of new-builds will be vital in increasing the supply of energy-efficient housing across the UK.”