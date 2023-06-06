East Sussex town to welcome new Starbucks store

A new Starbucks store will be opening in Lewes tomorrow and will be offering its first 50 customers reusable cups.

Located on the A27 near the East Sussex town, based at the former Newmarket Inn and Hotel on the Old Brighton Road, the store will create 10 new local jobs and be operated by Sussex founded licensee Cobra Coffee.

Vanessa Duffield, Shift Supervisor, said: "It's a unique experience to be able to open a brand new store. The building is beautiful, with lots of space for customers to enjoy and share community.

"We're really looking forward to welcoming everyone and creating a lovely space."

The new store will be open from 7:00am to 7:00pm Monday to Friday, 7:30am to 7:00pm Saturdays, and 8:00am to 6:00pm Sundays.

Starbucks offers a 25p discount to all customers who bring a reusable cup when purchasing a drink.

With a selection of indoor seating, the store offers customers the opportunity to enjoy a handcrafted cup of coffee and relax with free wi-fi.

Customers can order via the Starbucks UK App, available for iPhone® and Android™, to order ahead, skip the queue and collect to takeaway.

Delivery will also be fully available within the month to all customers via Uber and Deliveroo.