East Sussex village community hub window damaged by ‘catapult'
A community hub in an East Sussex village has had it’s window damaged by a ‘catapult’.
Watch more videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A window at the Hub at Hellingly Parish Council was seen to be damaged on Monday, September 11.
In a post on Facebook Hellingly Parish Council wrote: “Unfortunately, someone has fired a catapult at the Hub window on Saturday.
"This is very sad and I would like to ask the person or the parent, to come forward otherwise we will be reporting it to the Police.”