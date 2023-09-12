BREAKING
East Sussex village community hub window damaged by ‘catapult'

A community hub in an East Sussex village has had it’s window damaged by a ‘catapult’.
By Sam Pole
Published 12th Sep 2023, 07:46 BST
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 07:46 BST
A window at the Hub at Hellingly Parish Council was seen to be damaged on Monday, September 11.

In a post on Facebook Hellingly Parish Council wrote: “Unfortunately, someone has fired a catapult at the Hub window on Saturday.

"This is very sad and I would like to ask the person or the parent, to come forward otherwise we will be reporting it to the Police.”

