Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Concerns have been raised by patients and staff at a doctor’s surgery over plans by a council to introduce charges at an East Sussex village’s car park.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rother District Council said it is currently looking at proposals to bring in fees at its car parks where it is currently free to park.

The authority said it is facing ‘significant pressure’ on its finances due to reductions in funding from the Government.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Northiam and Broad Oak Surgery, near Rye, said the council’s proposals for the village’s car park in Fullers Lane will have an impact on those patients who do not have a smartphone or are unable to pay for parking.

Northiam village car park in Fullers Lane. Picture: Google

It said the council is proposing to install parking charges across the district, using the Ringo parking app, which will affect the village car park for the surgery.

A spokesperson for Northiam and Broad Oak Surgery, said: “We are aware of the proposal from Rother District Council to install parking charges in Northiam and we are working with our Patient Participation Group (PPG) to encourage people to share their views.

“There is understandable concern among our patients and staff about the impact this may have on access to services for those who do not have a smartphone or are unable to pay for parking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We encourage members of the community to submit their comments by January 10, to help demonstrate the potential impact of this proposal.”

A spokesperson for Rother District Council said: “Rother District Council, like councils across the country, is facing significant pressures as costs and demand increases and funding from central Government reduces.

“We have some difficult choices to make as we continue to take steps to address the financial shortfall the council is facing.

“To raise more income to help fill our funding gap, we are currently consulting on proposals to add charges to our car parks where there is currently not a charge. However, no decisions will be made before the responses to the consultation have been received and we encourage people to have their say on the proposals by completing the consultation survey - https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/budget2025/.

“A decision on the proposals will be made by full council when it sets the budget in February 2025.”