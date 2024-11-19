Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The landlords of an East Sussex village pub have been left ‘absolutely devastated’ after a fire broke out at their premises during the night.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Four fire engines were sent to the New Inn in Sidley, Bexhill, on Monday (November 18), East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said.

The blaze caused damage to the upstairs part of the pub and extensive damage to the kitchen, the landlords said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pub, in Ninfield Road, is run by landlords Zoe Henderson and Lewis Collins.

The New Inn in Sidley, Bexhill.

They said in a statement on their Facebook page: “As you have probably seen there has been a massive fire at the pub, but the main thing is everyone is OK.

“But we are absolutely devastated. A faulty tumble dryer seems to be the cause. Upstairs is ruined, kitchen downstairs is ruined. All the hard work down the drain it feels right now.

“But everyone got out safe and that is the main thing.

“The pub will obviously be closed for a couple days but the pub itself is OK.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The New Inn in Sidley, Bexhill.

They praised firefighters for their ‘amazing work’ in saving the building.

They said: “Without their quick and incredible work, the whole building would be gone.”

A Gofundme page has been set up by Danielle Nowak in aid of the pub to help towards repair costs.

Danielle said: “Lewis and Zoe have poured their heart and soul into creating a community hub in Sidley at the New Inn and a Pub for everyone to enjoy and feel safe and comfortable in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They have put blood, sweat and tears into making the best they can of the new Inn from refurbishing the whole pub, brand new menus and food to fun family friendly nights out.

“All of this got taken in a flash last night when a faulty tumble dryer in the upstairs flats caught fire. It has ruined the flats and the pub’s kitchen. Repairs are not going to be cheap if you can spare even £1 that will help. Get the pub back up and running.”

A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called at 10.43pm to reports of a fire in Ninfield Road, Bexhill.

“Four fire engines were in attendance from Bexhill, Hastings Bohemia Road, Hastings The Ridge and Pevensey along with an aerial ladder platform.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Crews used six breathing apparatus, thermal imaging cameras and two hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

“All persons were accounted for and two people were handed over to the care of the ambulance service.”

The building that the New Inn is situated in has been around since 1345.

The Gofundme page can be found at www.gofundme.com/f/help-the-new-inn.