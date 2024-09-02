A protest was held on Saturday (August 31).

The move comes after a rolled over truck closed part of the B2204 in Catsfield, near Battle on August 19.

Villagers are now calling for traffic calming and claimed drivers were speeding on the bends at Horns Corner.

Margaret Emelaus said: “My property has been on the receiving end on two occasions in the last six weeks of vehicles travelling at speed and skidding or swerving on the bend and onto my land causing considerable damage to my property. The danger of walking along this stretch of road is immense.”

Diane and Alastair Wilson, who live in Horns Corner, said they had witnessed ‘many crashes resulting from speeding vehicles’ heading down the hill in the 24 years they have lived on the road.

Diane said: “That it will require deaths for action to be taken, irrespective of resulting injuries, beggars belief.”

Lucy Richardson said: “The lack of pavements and the dangerous bends make this road a perilous route for pedestrians and drivers alike. We need a lower speed limit to prevent further accidents and ensure the safety of our community.”

Amaya Smith, aged seven, who lives opposite the site of the concrete truck collision, said: “When the truck crashed, it was the most frightening day of my life. That’s why I want people to drive slower.”

Amy Gates said: “I feel trapped this end of the village. I can't take my children for a walk on a nice day or even walk to the village with a buggie. I don’t even try to walk over the road on my own anymore, as it's far too dangerous.

“There is always a car or car parts to try and climb over on the footpath on the bends and cars flying towards you with nothing to stop them ploughing into you. It’s terrifying. It needs a barrier.

“I can’t pull out of the front of my house. I've been crashed in to before with my child in the car and have lost pets. The speed limit is far too high for those bends. It's hard to believe that it was ever actually a 60mph.”

Victoria Robertson said: “I am so nervous walking up to visit the farm shop or friends who live on the bends. I feel vulnerable, in grave danger, and my heart is in my mouth.

“I feel especially nervous walking in the cut, which is for pedestrians; it is littered with parts of crashed cars, and I know if a car leaves the road here, I can’t get away. The endless damage to residents’ hedges, fences, and gates tells a real story.”

East Sussex Highways has been approached for comment.

1 . Catsfield protest 1.jpg Residents in Catsfield holding their protest, calling for traffic calming measures to be put in place Photo: Contributed

3 . Catsfield incident 5.jpeg The scene of the incident on August 19. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures Photo: Sussex News and Pictures