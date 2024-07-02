Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A village school in East Sussex has been praised by Ofsted for its ‘highly ambitious’ curriculum and the ‘exemplary’ behaviour of its pupils.

Inspectors recently visited the school and commented on how relationships there were ‘warm and respectful’ and commended the school’s leadership.

Burwash Primary School, near Etchingham, was rated ‘outstanding’ in all five categories, namely the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management and early years provision.

In their report, Ofsted inspectors said: “The school’s vision of ‘caring children, loving learning’ is fully realised. Pupils are deeply engaged and motivated in class and love learning. They receive the very best start to their educational journey.

Pupils and staff at Burwash Primary School

“The school has created a highly ambitious curriculum that inspires children to become inquisitive and independent learners who are curious about the world around them. Consequently, pupils achieve highly, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND).

“Behaviour is exemplary. Pupils are highly focused in lessons. Relationships are warm and respectful, and pupils look after each other at social times. Attendance is high as pupils want to be in school. Pupils feel safe and know they can go to staff for help with any worries they may have.”

The report said children benefited from an ‘excellent range of well-considered trips and experiences’ at the school.

“They look forward to the many opportunities to perform plays and to sing in the community. Pupils are proud that they sponsor a school in Malawi and love finding out about life in another country,” inspectors said.

Ofsted also said pupils at the school demonstrated ‘exceptionally inclusive attitudes’ to each other.

Inspectors said: “They are supported to develop a particularly strong moral understanding.”

Speaking about the school’s leadership team, Ofsted inspectors said: “All leaders, including governors, are highly ambitious for the pupils in their school. They support staff’s well-being and workload very effectively. As a result, staff are effusive in their praise of leaders. Staff also have a strong sense of belonging and feel valued.”

Jan McKeever, the school’s chair of governors, said: “The governors would like to give credit to our inspirational teaching team, who under the outstanding leadership of our headteacher, Debbie Gilbert, have succeeded in retaining this rating from the previous inspection in 2011.