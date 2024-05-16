Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two villages in East Sussex have been named among the 30 greatest villages in Britain.

The list, compiled by the Telegraph, showcased the publication’s favourite ‘unspoilt villages’ and has listed both Alfriston and Ditchling among them.

The publication said it looked for ‘beautiful but uncrowded British villages that do retain their authentic character, where medieval pubs and churches remain the beating heart of the community.’

Alfriston was praised by the publication for its ‘historic charm’ as well as its listed buildings and scenery.

The list, compiled by the Telegraph, showcased the publication's favourite 'unspoilt villages' and has listed both Alfriston (pictured) and Ditchling among them.

The Telegraph said of Alfriston: “Brim-full of historic charm this Sussex village has a green, or “Tye,” in the shadow of a splendid church, a generous sprinkling of listed buildings exhibiting knapped flint walls, a trio of ye olde pubs, a lowland river, a village square, a chalk figure standing watch on nearby chalk downland and a claim to fame in Alfriston Clergy House, which was the first building to be saved by the National Trust.

"This thatched-roofed beauty has a cottage garden and a meddler tree in the rear orchard. Tea stops include Badgers and the refreshingly un-twee Singing Kettle (with arguably the best scones in East Sussex).

“It’s not just the village, but what’s on the doorstep. Friston Forest, the Cuckmere Valley, Beachy Head, Drusillas Park and the undulating vineyards of Rathfinny make Alfriston worthy of a long weekend.”

Ditchling was describes as the ‘unofficial cradle of the South Downs National Park.’

The publication added: Ditchling, at the foot of Ditchling Beacon, is the unofficial cradle of the South Downs National Park. It was here, in 2009, that then secretary of state the Rt Hon Hilary Benn MP signed the order creating the UK’s newest National Park.

"The village has over 40 listed buildings, among them Wings Place, also known as Anne of Cleves House, a divorce-settlement manor bestowed by Henry VIII.

"An arty heritage is celebrated at Ditchling Museum of Art and Craft, which shines a light on the stone carvers, carpenters, printers and weavers that made their home here, including sculptor and type designer Eric Gill and weaver Ethel Mairet.

