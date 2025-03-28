East Sussex woman dies following incident on A27

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 36-year-old woman has died following an incident on the A27, Sussex Police have confirmed.

National Highways later confirmed that the road had reopened at 7pm that same evening.

Following the incident Police confirmed that a woman had died and that her family had been informed of the incident.

A 36-year-old woman has died following an incident on the A27, Sussex Police have confirmed. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “A 36-year-old woman from Hove has sadly died following an incident on the A27 around 5pm yesterday.

“The road was temporarily closed in both directions between Devil’s Dyke Interchange and Hangleton Interchange as emergency services responded to the scene, and we thank the public for their understanding.

“The woman’s family have been informed and supported by specialist officers, and there are no suspicious circumstances. This will now be a coronial matter.”