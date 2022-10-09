Eileen Beach, from Hooe – near Battle – was last seen at 1.30pm on Saturday (October 8) driving a silver Citroen Berlingo, sign written 'Wealden Dog Walking', according to Sussex Police.

The police force said it was ‘concerned’ for the missing 24-year-old.

A spokesperson added: “Eileen is 5ft 6in, slim, with blonde hair and was wearing dark trousers and a shirt.

Eileen Beach, from Hooe – near Battle – was last seen at 1.30pm on Saturday (October 8). Photo: Sussex Police

“If you see Eileen, please dial 999 quoting serial 1066 of 08/10.”

