East Sussex zoo offers the chance to meet baby capybara triplets in prize draw for local charity
The trio of capybaras at Drusillas (named Marmalade, Tango, and Squash) were born to mum, Clementine and dad, Augustus, on September 28 this year.
Drusillas said it has been inundated with visitor photos of the ‘gorgeous’ capybara pups, which are often spotted playing in the feeding troughs in their habitat, and munching on their favourite branches.
Capy fans who would like to be in with a chance of being up close to the terrific triplets are invited to enter the fundraiser prize draw, open until 9am on December 15.
Entrants can take part as many times as they like, with 100 per cent of funds raised pledged to Amaze Sussex.
Knowing how popular capybaras have become in recent years, and how rare the opportunity to have a close-up experience with baby capybaras is, Drusillas hopes that the excitement around the new arrivals will help to fundraise for its charity of the year: Amaze.
Drusillas hopes to raise enough money to help support Amaze’s many projects which support SEND families - for example - £1,000 pays for 25 families to take part in a fun day, enabling disabled children, their siblings and parents to connect with other families in a safe and inclusive space.
Amaze is a Sussex based charity that provides information, advice and support to families of children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).