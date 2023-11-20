East Sussex zoo offers the chance to meet baby capybara triplets in prize draw for Sussex charity
The trio: Marmalade, Tango, and Squash, were born to Mum, Clementine and Dad, Augustus, on 28th September this year. A public vote was held on socials to help name the cheeky gang, who keepers and visitors have fallen head over hooves for! Drusillas have been inundated with visitor photos of the gorgeous capybara pups, often spotted playing in the feeding troughs in their habitat, and mischievously munching on their favourite browse branches.
Knowing how popular capybaras have become in recent years, and how rare the opportunity to have a close-up experience with baby capys is, Drusillas hopes that the excitement around the new arrivals will help to fundraise for their Charity of the Year, Amaze.
Capy fans who would like to be in with a chance of being up close to the terrific triplets are invited to enter the fundraiser prize draw, open until 9am on 15th December. Entrants can take part as many times as they like, with 100% of monies raised pledged to Amaze Sussex.
Drusillas hopes to raise enough money to help support Amaze’s many projects which support SEND families - for example - £1000 pays for 25 families to take part in a fun day, enabling disabled children, their siblings and parents to connect with other families in a safe and inclusive space.
Amaze is a Sussex based charity that provides information, advice and support to families of children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND). It was set up in 1997 by a group of parent carers to support other parent carers through the challenges of bringing up a disabled child. 25 years later and they are proud to continue to be user-led throughout.
With the arrival of the new babes, Drusillas now has six Capybaras, including the triplet’s big brother Satsuma. Capybara fans can win the chance to be some of the first people to meet the whole ‘cappy’ family up close! An amazing one-to-one experience lasting between 30 and 40 minutes which will leave you grinning from ear to ear.