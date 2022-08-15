East Wittering campsite selected as low carbon business leader by West Sussex County Council

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Sussex Climate Action

A series by West Sussex County Council will showcase a selection of West Sussex micro, small and medium-sized businesses, across various sectors, which are leading the way on lowering carbon and transitioning to net zero, this is when a business removes the same volume of greenhouse emissions as it creates through its operations and products.

Stubcroft Farm joins six other businesses (one from each district or borough area) to feature in the film series. They were selected based on criteria including whether they have made progress to reduce emissions, received accreditation, influenced their community, are pioneering, or have taken other action to improve environmental impact e, developing environmentally friendly goods and services. Through practical advice and inspiring insights from the businesses, the aim is to encourage and enable other local businesses to begin their own green journey. Stubcroft represents the Chichester district area and focusses on action in the hospitality industry.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Managing director Simon Green said: “ It is an honour to be chosen as a Low Carbon Business Leader, I hope that our journey over years will help inspire and encourage other local enterprises of all sizes to take the first steps towards making their own businesses more sustainable. It may be daunting at first but by breaking it down into small steps it is surprising what you can achieve and it also makes both environmental and business sense with significant economic cost savings”

The series consists of 12 episodes in total. A four-part introductory mini-series and individual business case studies.