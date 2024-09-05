A resident at a care home in Eastbourne has hailed her close knit circle of friends and family in helping her reach the grand old age of 101.

Constance ‘Connie’ Louisia Mason – a resident at HC-One’s Coppice Court care home in Willingdon Road – was born on September 2, 1923, in Battersea, London.

Connie worked in an office and went on to become a stay-at-home mum after marrying her husband Bill, according to the care home.

To mark her special birthday, Connie enjoyed a private dinner with her two children and grandson, as well as an afternoon tea with fellow residents and friends at Coppice Court.

Connie Mason (middle) celebrated her 101st birthday with Coppice Court care home Wellbeing Coordinators, Tia Downer and Gabby Kent. Picture: HC-One

When asked about her secret to a long life, Connie said: “Surrounding myself with friends and family. And act like you’re still young.”

Staff at Coppice Court said: “It was an absolute joy to celebrate Connie’s 101st birthday with her. We made the occasion very special with lots of decorations and Connie enjoyed posing for some photos too.”