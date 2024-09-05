Eastbourne 101-year-old celebrates special birthday
Constance ‘Connie’ Louisia Mason – a resident at HC-One’s Coppice Court care home in Willingdon Road – was born on September 2, 1923, in Battersea, London.
Connie worked in an office and went on to become a stay-at-home mum after marrying her husband Bill, according to the care home.
To mark her special birthday, Connie enjoyed a private dinner with her two children and grandson, as well as an afternoon tea with fellow residents and friends at Coppice Court.
When asked about her secret to a long life, Connie said: “Surrounding myself with friends and family. And act like you’re still young.”
Staff at Coppice Court said: “It was an absolute joy to celebrate Connie’s 101st birthday with her. We made the occasion very special with lots of decorations and Connie enjoyed posing for some photos too.”
