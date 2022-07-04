Eastbourne 999 weekend returns with displays from emergency services

The 999 weekend, organised by emergency services with support from the council, has become a firm favourite on the town’s calendar, and included exhibits from police, firefighters, ambulance crews, lifeboat and coastguard.
The free event at Western Lawns allowed people the chance to take a closer look at emergency response vehicles, see arena demonstrations from the police dogs, as well as a sea rescue demonstration from the coastguard.
