Eastbourne 999 weekend returns with displays from emergency services

The 999 Emergency Display 2022 took place in Eastbourne at the weekend (July 2 – 3)

By Elliot Wright
Monday, 4th July 2022, 12:51 pm
Updated Monday, 4th July 2022, 12:52 pm

The 999 weekend, organised by emergency services with support from the council, has become a firm favourite on the town’s calendar, and included exhibits from police, firefighters, ambulance crews, lifeboat and coastguard.

The free event at Western Lawns allowed people the chance to take a closer look at emergency response vehicles, see arena demonstrations from the police dogs, as well as a sea rescue demonstration from the coastguard.

