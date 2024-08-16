The popular event started yesterday (Thursday, August 15) and runs until Sunday (August 18).

The Red Arrows took to the skies yesterday afternoon (Thursday, August 15), as the four-day Eastbourne Airbourne show got under way.

The display went ahead after some other displays were cancelled due to weather conditions and technical problems.

Eastbourne Airbourne celebrates its 30th anniversary this year and the event is expected to attract hundreds of thousands of visitors.

The seafront offers front-row views to the displays and requires no reservations.

Many people opt for the Western Lawns and Wish Tower for views across the seafront and access to traders and exhibitions. However, these are some of the busiest areas.

A spot near Holywell or east of the Bandstand allows spectators to enjoy with smaller crowds.

For those who want to reserve a seat, they can choose between seating by the Bandstand, which costs between £25 and £30 for adults. They can also reserve seating on the Promenade for between £30 and £40 for adults.

For a spot a bit further back from the action, but with views across Eastbourne, spectators should head to the Park n' View car park at Beachy Head (near the pub).

The airshow organisers are reminding visitors that drones, balloons and all other unmanned aerial vehicles are prohibited at and around the Airbourne event site.

Parents and guardians can collect children's wristbands from the information stand on the Western Lawn free of charge with space for emergency contact details to be added.

Flying displays confirmed so far for the rest of the show include:

✈️ RAF Typhoon (Friday to Sunday)

✈️ RAF Grob Tutor Display (Friday to Sunday)

✈️ Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (Thursday to Sunday)

✈️ NEW for 2024: Swedish Air Force Historic Flight: Draken (Thursday to Friday)

✈️ Bronco Demo Team (Thursday to Sunday)

✈️ Aerosuperbatics Wingwalkers (Thursday to Sunday)

✈️ Rich Goodwin's Jet Pitts (Thursday to Sunday)

✈️ NEW for 2024: D-Day Memorial Display featuring Blenheim, Spitfire and Mustang (Saturday to Sunday)

✈️ Jet Provost T5 (Thursday to Sunday)

✈️ NEW for 2024: The Starlings Aerobatic Team (Saturday to Sunday)

✈️ Rolls-Royce Heritage Flight Mustang and Spitfire (Thursday to Sunday)

1 . Airbourne in Eastbourne 2024 Day 1 (August 15). Photo by Jeff Penfold JTP53 Photography Airbourne in Eastbourne 2024 Day 1 (August 15). Photo by Jeff Penfold JTP53 Photography Photo: Jeff Penfold JTP53 Photography

