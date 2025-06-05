Eastbourne among top 5 most picturesque seaside towns in the UK
With the holiday season just around the corner, Holafly, the travel eSIM provider, has conducted a new study to identify the most picturesque seaside towns in the UK.
After creating a seed list of 45 of the best towns along the country’s coastline, they compiled the number of Instagram and TikTok hashtags for each one and ranked them from fewest to most, with Eastbourne taking fifth place with over 990,000 hashtags.
Brenda Beltrán, travel writer at Holafly said: “England certainly stands out as the top destination in the UK, being home to nine out of the top ten most picturesque seaside towns. Two of these charming spots are located in East Sussex, including Brighton and Eastbourne. From scenic walks to historic harbours, a visit to the gardens, or a day on the beach, there’s something for everyone to enjoy,”
