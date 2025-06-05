Eastbourne among top 5 most picturesque seaside towns in the UK

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Reporter

Published 5th Jun 2025, 12:45 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Eastbourne has been named among the top five most picturesque seaside towns in the UK in a new study.

With the holiday season just around the corner, Holafly, the travel eSIM provider, has conducted a new study to identify the most picturesque seaside towns in the UK.

After creating a seed list of 45 of the best towns along the country’s coastline, they compiled the number of Instagram and TikTok hashtags for each one and ranked them from fewest to most, with Eastbourne taking fifth place with over 990,000 hashtags.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Brenda Beltrán, travel writer at Holafly said: “England certainly stands out as the top destination in the UK, being home to nine out of the top ten most picturesque seaside towns. Two of these charming spots are located in East Sussex, including Brighton and Eastbourne. From scenic walks to historic harbours, a visit to the gardens, or a day on the beach, there’s something for everyone to enjoy,”

Related topics:TikTokInstagramBrightonEngland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice