Eastbourne’s Armed Forces Day celebration, which is organised each year by Eastbourne and District Veterans CIC, returns on Saturday, June 28.

The annual event is hosted as an opportunity to say ‘thank you’ to the UK’s armed forces, but also for families to have a fun day out.

This year, visitors can enjoy live music and children’s entertainment, fun fair rides, a dog show, a Chinook flyover, a falconry display, an air soft shooting range, plus food stalls and a licensed bar.

Local Regimental and Armed Associations and Armed Forces charities are also present at the event each year, promoting their work and raising funds. Some even bring military vehicles along so residents can enjoy an up-close look!

The event is set to take place from 9.30am to 5pm.

For more information, visit: https://eastbourneanddistrictveteranscic.org/armed-forces-day/

Royal British Legion stall pictured at the event in 2024. Photo: Jon Rigby