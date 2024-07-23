Eastbourne and Lewes council team nominated for top housing awards

Projects delivered by the Development and Acquisitions Team that work within Eastbourne Borough Council and Lewes District Council have been shortlisted for six top awards.

The Inside Housing Development Awards are the ‘Olympics of social housing’ and six projects from across Eastbourne and Newhaven are on the shortlist for the accolades.

Council housing schemes in Eastbourne at Fort Lane (best development up to three storeys) and The Glenn in Southfields Road (best development four plus storeys and best affordable housing development – less than £10 million) and Stowe Place in Newhaven (best development four plus storeys and best affordable development – less than £10 million) are all in line for recognition at the Inside Housing awards in September.

Councillor Peter Diplock, Cabinet Member for Housing at Eastbourne Borough Council, said: “I’m hugely grateful to the entire team for their hard work, dedication and determination to provide high quality homes for our tenants.”

Award winners will be announced on September 27.

