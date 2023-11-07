Eastbourne announced as finalist in national Dog Friendly Awards
The awards ceremony, organised by DogFriendly.co.uk, recognises destinations across the country that offer outstanding services and are welcoming to both pooches and their owners.
The winner will be announced at a ceremony at The Kennel Club’s Headquarters in London at the end of this month.
The shortlisting follows an initiative to make Eastbourne one of the top destinations for dog owners and their pets. The result of partnership working, a series of projects in recent months has seen the launch of a new Dog Friendly Guide informing people about dog friendly facilities – from hotels and restaurants to kennels and groomers – along with a Dog Friendly Eastbourne recognition scheme using window stickers and a new Dog Fayre at the Chatsworth Hotel.
The initiatives were possible after the volunteer-led Friends of Eastbourne Seafront group was awarded money from the VisitEastbourne Tourism Development Fund, a funding scheme designed to increase footfall and visitor spend in the town. The Fund also supported the Chatsworth Hotel in producing a brand new Dog Fayre event at the hotel.
Eastbourne and two other finalists received the most votes in the Town/City category of the awards, which will be hosted by BBC Radio 1’s Katie Thistleton in London on Wednesday, November 29.
The event will be broadcast live via Facebook Live and YouTube on the day.
Jack Brownell, Eastbourne Borough Council’s tourism manager said: “I am delighted that Eastbourne has been shortlisted in this national awards competition.
“We all know that Eastbourne is a first class destination for dog lovers and their pets, and to be recognised on the shortlist is fantastic.”
Gaynor Sedgewick from the Friends of Eastbourne Seafront said: “Friends of Eastbourne Seafront are delighted that Visit Eastbourne are finalists in the national Dog Friendly Town Awards.
"We are very pleased that our Dog Friendly Eastbourne Guide, written by Karey Whitmore and designed by Amanda Ripley has contributed to promoting Eastbourne as welcoming and dog friendly.”
The Dog Friendly Guide is available to pick up from Eastbourne Visitor Centre, Friends of Eastbourne Seafront volunteers and selected venues, or online.