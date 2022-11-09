Eastbourne author in the running for romantic novelist award

Clare Flynn, finalist, Indie Champion of the Year, RNA 2022 by Jane Allan Photography

The awards celebrate the “hard work and talent of any person, group or organisation who has championed the broad genre of romantic fiction in a positive way”, organisers say.

Spokeswoman Melanie Griffiths said: “Clare is the bestselling author of 14 historical novels and a collection of short stories. A former international marketing director and strategic management consultant, she is now a full-time writer. Having lived and worked in London, Paris, Brussels, Milan and Sydney, home is now on the coast in Sussex where she can watch the sea from her windows. An avid traveller, her books are often set in exotic locations. Clare is a fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, a member of The Society of Authors, The Alliance of Independent Authors, The Historical Novel Society and the Romantic Novelists’ Association. When not writing, she loves to read, quilt, paint and play the piano.”

Clare said: “I'm honoured to be shortlisted for a second year running. Both the Romantic Novelists’ Association and independent authors are close to my heart. As a successful indie author with books also traditionally published, I love to share my experiences and help other authors, especially those beginning their publishing journey. As an active member of the RNA Indie group, nothing gives me greater pleasure than helping other authors succeed.”

Laura James, the RNA Industry Awards organiser, added, “I congratulate each and every finalist and thank them and the industry for the unwavering love they show writers and readers of romantic fiction.”

The awards have been held for the past eight years and are highly respected in the UK publishing industry. The finalists are nominated by the full and probationary membership of the Romantic Novelists’ Association, with a panel of independent judges selecting the shortlists. The winners of the ten awards will be announced during the Romantic Novelists’ Association’s Winter Party and Industry Awards ceremony, which is being held at the Leonardo Royal Hotel London City, 8-14 Cooper’s Row, London EC3N 2BQ, on Friday, November 11 at 6.30pm.

The Alliance of Independent Authors (ALLi) has also been shortlisted in the Indie Champion of the Year category. ALLi is a professional business membership organisation for self-publishing authors. Its director and founder Orna Ross is a bestselling and award-winning independent novelist and poet. Her books have sold hundreds of thousands of copies in more than 120 countries and won many awards.