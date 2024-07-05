Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An Eastbourne bar’s bid to extend its opening hours has been approved by councillors.

An Eastbourne Borough Council licensing panel met to consider an application seeking to extend the serving hours of Joy Bar in Bolton Road.

The bar had been seeking permission to extend its serving hours to 3am on Friday and Saturday nights. Its current licence allows it to serve alcohol from 10am until 1.30am, seven days a week (and until 2am on certain bank holidays).

The hearing, which had been called in light of objections from two local residents, was adjourned without the panel making a decision in public.

Joy Bar, Bolton Road, Eastbourne. Image via Google Maps

On Thursday last week (July 4), the council published the results of the panel’s deliberations. The councillors chose to grant extended hours, but for 30 minutes less than the bar had requested. It also applied an additional condition, requiring the bar to close its outdoor area by 1.30am.

In their written decision, a spokesman for the panel wrote: “The members were content to vary the relevant licensable hours until 02:30hrs but considered there would be a greater negative impact on the licensing objective of the prevention of public nuisance if that was to be extended to 03:00hrs.

“The members had significant concerns about noise in the outdoor part of the premises on the basis that whilst live and recorded music would be not be played in that part it was evident that customers would go and out of that area.

“Members believed this noise would adversely impact upon local residents, even with the doors being kept shut, apart from ingress and egress. In addition, given the size of the outdoor area there would be significant noise from customers even without music being played in that area.”