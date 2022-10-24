From November 7-10 50 per cent of all earnings at Bullhead Barbers in South Street will go towards Cancer Research UK – specifically to childhood cancer.

Co-owner Barry Tuckey said: “We love kids and that side of things just breaks our hearts.

“Even thinking about it makes me want to cry.”

L-R: Marie Wheeler, Nikos Mariolis and Nathan Potts from Bullhead Barbers in Eastbourne

Mr Tuckey said the barber shop is aiming to raise £1,000.

Nikos Mariolis, who also co-owns the shop, added: “We decided to run this event as a gesture of giving something back to the local community because we have received great support from the people of Eastbourne. This shop is quite new, not even six-months-old, and we felt like giving something back and wanted to run something for a charity.

“Personally I have had some really bad experiences with my family and friends. I have lost friends.

“It’s very important. Cancer research should carry on forever until we have a cure.”

L_R: Nathan Potts, Marie Wheeler and Nikos Mariolis from Bullhead Barbers in Eastbourne

Barber Nathan Potts explained that the decision to raise money was made by the whole team.

He said: “It was not really a question, it was just something we were going to do because I have had some bad experiences myself. Some of my friends have died to cancer, one of my friends has just come out of it and is in remission which is a good thing, so I think it is important for me and something sentimental and I was more than happy to do that.

“As a barber it is very important for me to look after children and our younger generation. We could have given it anyone, but children are our future. They are our next generation of barbers. Who knows, maybe one of them will grow up to be a great barber? Giving a child a chance is very important.”

Trainee barber Marie Wheeler also expressed her excitement for the event.

She added: “I think it is a really good idea to do it. It’s giving back to the community.

“It will be quite fun and working with these guys, it will be amazing.”

The group said they are planning on hosting other charitable events in the future.

For those who do not want to get a haircut but would still like to donate, there is a collection bucket at the barber shop and an online fundraising page.

