Eastbourne BID hosts summer street party - in pictures

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker

Trainee Reporter

Published 11th Aug 2024, 16:05 GMT
Two roads in Eastbourne were transformed for a summer street party this weekend – take a look at our photos from the event.

Mark Lane and Station Street were closed on Friday and Saturday (August 9 and 10) evening for the event.

The street was decorated with bunting, and people enjoyed live music and an outdoor bar.

The Loft Lounge & Bar, The Temple Bar - Eastbourne, Eastbourne Cocktail Club, Bear Club and Vibes Lounge all took part in the street party.

Can you spot yourself in our photos?

Street Party in Station Street and Mark Lane (Photo by Jon Rigby)

Street Party in Station Street and Mark Lane (Photo by Jon Rigby) Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673

Street Party in Station Street and Mark Lane (Photo by Jon Rigby)

Street Party in Station Street and Mark Lane (Photo by Jon Rigby) Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673

Street Party in Station Street and Mark Lane (Photo by Jon Rigby)

Street Party in Station Street and Mark Lane (Photo by Jon Rigby) Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673

Street Party in Station Street and Mark Lane (Photo by Jon Rigby)

Street Party in Station Street and Mark Lane (Photo by Jon Rigby) Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673

