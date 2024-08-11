Mark Lane and Station Street were closed on Friday and Saturday (August 9 and 10) evening for the event.
The street was decorated with bunting, and people enjoyed live music and an outdoor bar.
The Loft Lounge & Bar, The Temple Bar - Eastbourne, Eastbourne Cocktail Club, Bear Club and Vibes Lounge all took part in the street party.
Can you spot yourself in our photos?
1. Eastbourne BID hosts summer street party - in pictures
Street Party in Station Street and Mark Lane (Photo by Jon Rigby) Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673
