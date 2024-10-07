Eastbourne Bonfire 2024: Residents enjoy festivities despite fireworks cancellation - In Pictures

On Saturday, October 5, the Eastbourne Bonfire Society staged a colourful procession along the seafront.

It came following an earlier announcement in which organisers, the Eastbourne Bonfire Society, asked people to ‘be aware that last minute changes in weather are out of our control’.

A spokesperson for Eastbourne Bonfire Society said: “The safety of the public remains our number one priority, and after a test fire it is clear that it would not be safe to proceed with the display due to ongoing strong, unpredictable weather.

"Nobody is more disappointed than we are and we thank you for your continued support."

Despite this, a few low level fireworks were set off as the various bonfire societies arrived in the RNLI car park.

1 . Eastbourne Bonfire Procession 2024 (Photo by Jon Rigby) Eastbourne Bonfire Procession 2024 (Photo by Jon Rigby) Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673

