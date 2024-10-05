Eastbourne Bonfire: Fireworks cancelled due to 'unpredictable weather'
Eastbourne Bonfire Society said it was ‘extremely disappointed’ to announce there would be no fireworks tonight.
It comes following an earlier announcement which asked people to ‘be aware that last minute changes in weather are out of our control’.
A spokesperson for Eastbourne Bonfire Society said: “The safety of the public remains our number one priority, and after a test fire it is clear that it would not be safe to proceed with the display due to ongoing strong, unpredictable weather.
"A few low level fireworks will be set off as the societies arrive in the RNLI car park.
"Nobody is more disappointed than we are and we thank you for your continued support.
"Please give generously as the procession moves down to ensure that Mankind, this year’s charity, does not miss out.”
The society added that it will be reopening the Wish Tower Slopes for spectators, which had previously been closed to the public amid safety fears.
