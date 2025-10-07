Eastbourne Bonfire Society thanks residents for generosity

Eastbourne Bonfire Society (EBS) has thanked residents for their generosity following a successful event.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

EBS said the poor weather due to Storm Amy didn’t deter people from attending the event on Saturday, October 4.

Liz Shaw, chair of EBS, said: “After last year, when the wind was all the wrong way, we were determined to go ahead, if at all safe to do so. Luckily the wind dropped just as the festivities began.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The pavements along the seafront from Treasure Island to our fire site on the beach by the Lifeboat Museum were lined several deep.

Bonfire procession. Photo: staff

"We would like to thank them for giving generously on the evening, as well as across the year to help keep us ‘burning for the community’.

"Amongst our bucket collectors were members of Mankind, our charity partners. Mankind support male mental health and EBS will be pleased to share the take with them.”

Maria Martin, secretary for EBS, added: “EBS is completely run by volunteers who give hours of time over the year to make our event the truly spectacular.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There are so many jobs to do – fundraising, torch making, building the bonfire – something for everyone.’

“As well as the public, EBS is also grateful to those who help us in so many ways:

“Eastbourne Borough Council; Sussex Police; St John’s Ambulance; The View Hotel; Nigel Hill and the Victoria Baptist Events Team; Crown and Anchor Pub; Ian Goatcher; SPG Groundworks; Dragon Event Services; Wellers; Paul’s Mini Skips; All Pallets, Newhaven; Pallet Track Logistics; Travis Perkins; Wizard Fireworks; West Rocks Beach Club.

"As well as our kindred spirits – the bonfire societies and musicians who provide colour and spectacle. Also, all who took adverts in our Bonfire Programme.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

EBS said its costs have ‘shot up’ since it was established in 2001.

"We are now needing to turn more to business in the area for sponsorship,” Liz added.

“If you would like to get involved as a member or for details of our sponsor package, please find us on Facebook or at our website.”

For more information about EBS, and to make a donation, visit: www.eastbournebonfiresociety.com.