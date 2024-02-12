Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Data released by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) in January found that the council owed £112,557,000 in long-term debt as of September 2023.

This was reported in several media outlets as its ‘total amassed debt’, which Conservative Group Leader for Eastbourne Councillor Robert Smart has called a ‘gross error’. He believes the council has ‘mislead’ media outlets by not disclosing the short-term debt.

According to Cllr Smart, a recent ‘corrected’ analysis, which includes this short-term debt of £67 million, brings the total to £181 million - the highest in East Sussex.

However, Eastbourne Borough Council (EBC) has said that the level of debt is ‘well within authorised limits’.

A spokesperson said: “The council operates two very separate entities, the General Fund and Housing Revenue Account (Social Housing).

“By end of 2023/24, the debt amount is expected to be about £125 million for General Fund and about £54 million for the Housing Revenue Account.

“All councils operate the General Fund and Housing Revenue Account with a level of debt and it is well within authorised limits.”

Cllr Smart said he explained the error to Full Council and to CIPFA (Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accountancy), who have undertaken a financial review of EBC on behalf of Government.

"It is extraordinary that this gross error has now been perpetuated through a BBC analysis and reported in numerous media outlets", he said.

“There is no repayment plan for this additional £67 million of short-term debt, but is continually rolled over. Further, any minor repayment of long-term debt is funded by even more short-term debt.

"It’s like a home owner funding a house purchase on a credit card.

“It is vulnerable to market interest rates and has pushed the borough’s total annual interest bill close to £5 million which Eastbourne council tax payers are lumbered with paying each year."

The issue of debt around the council has lead to Borough Council leader Stephen Holt warning that the coming weeks will ‘make or break’ local public services.

Cllr Stephen Holt said: "It is unfathomable to me and many other councillors across the country that all our collective calls for emergency funding have fallen on deaf ears.

"We've all seen The Government press releases about money for councils, yet they don't mention that none of it is for districts and boroughs, it's all for the county and unitary councils.

"And this is not a party-political issue, councils of every colour are in the same boat. In October, 119 council leaders signed my letter to the chancellor asking for urgent help.

The statement comes after Cllr Holt revealed to council leaders at Westminster that EBC is spending 49p in every £1 of council tax collected on temporary accommodation for homeless people.