Eastbourne Borough Council announce consultation on taxi and private hire changes

Eastbourne Borough Council have announced a consultation as it prepares to make changes to taxi and private hire in the town.

The consultation comes after Eastbourne and Willingdon MP Caroline Ansell said her own survey about taxi use in the town had revealed that 44 per cent of those who replied said they had waited more than an hour for a cab.

The MP hoped to bring the council’s licensing department and taxi drivers together to try and ensure more taxis are on the roads.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Eastbourne Borough Council said: “We are proposing to make some changes to our Hackney Carriage and Private Hire Licensing Guidance following feedback from residents and the trade.

“We are inviting feedback from drivers, operators, partner organisations and residents on the proposed changes.

“We have provided a survey which sets out each of the key changes.

“To respond to the consultation, visit: www.lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk/EBCTaxiConsultation

