Eastbourne Borough Council cabinet welcome new way to protect and restore local nature

Eastbourne Borough cabinet councillors have voiced their support for a new collaborative strategy to help nature and wildlife across East Sussex.

At Eastbourne Borough Council’s Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, September 18, they approved next steps for the creation of a Local Nature Recovery Strategy (LNRS), which is being led by East Sussex County Council with Eastbourne Borough Council as a supporting authority.

One in six UK species is at risk of extinction and urgent, locally coordinated efforts are needed to reverse this decline.

Local Nature Recovery Strategies are a new initiative being rolled out across the country to help address these issues, creating a network of 48 regions nationwide.

Councillor Jim Murray, Cabinet Member for Carbon Neutral 2030, said: “We are fortunate to live in this stunning part of the country that incorporates the iconic South Downs as well as the seaside, and is home to rare wildlife habitats and species.

“But like the rest of the UK, nature here urgently needs our help. Local Nature Recovery Strategies will guide our efforts to ensure we focus on the right areas and provide a collective blueprint for targeted action.”

Eastbourne Borough Council nature recovery activities in the past have included enabling nature recovery of chalk downland through the Changing Chalk project and using pollinator and biodiversity practices on council land.

People have been sharing their views and observations of local nature and wildlife, and these are helping to inform a draft LNRS document currently being compiled.

A public consultation on the draft LNRS will take place in early 2025.