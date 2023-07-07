NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets

Eastbourne Borough Council complete clean up of graffitied skate park

Eastbourne Borough Council have thanked the Environment First street crew after it cleaned up graffiti at Sovereign Skatepark.
By Sam Pole
Published 7th Jul 2023, 12:01 BST
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 12:02 BST

Crews from the Environment First street crews helped clear out the park on Thursday, July 6 which had been heavily graffitied.

The graffiti could be seen throughout the park as well as on the skating ramps.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In a statement, Eastbourne Borough Council said: “Big thanks to the Environment First street crew for getting rid of this offensive (and frankly rubbish) graffiti from the Sovereign Skatepark so quickly today. Jason, Steve and Michael cleared the graffiti within a couple of hours of it being reported - good work lads!

Most Popular
Eastbourne Borough Council have thanked the Environment First street crew after it cleaned up graffiti at Sovereign Skatepark. Picture: Eastbourne Borough Council.Eastbourne Borough Council have thanked the Environment First street crew after it cleaned up graffiti at Sovereign Skatepark. Picture: Eastbourne Borough Council.
Eastbourne Borough Council have thanked the Environment First street crew after it cleaned up graffiti at Sovereign Skatepark. Picture: Eastbourne Borough Council.

“Thanks to everyone who reported it. If you spot graffiti please tell us via our Report It (Love Clean Streets) app or website.”

Environment First offers bespoke recycling solutions to try and ensure recyclable waste is disposed of in an ‘eco-friendly, legally compliant, safe, convenient and cost-effective way.’

Crews from the Environment First street crews helped clear out the park on Thursday, July 6 which had been heavily graffitied. Picture: Eastbourne Borough CouncilCrews from the Environment First street crews helped clear out the park on Thursday, July 6 which had been heavily graffitied. Picture: Eastbourne Borough Council
Crews from the Environment First street crews helped clear out the park on Thursday, July 6 which had been heavily graffitied. Picture: Eastbourne Borough Council
Related topics:Eastbourne Borough Council