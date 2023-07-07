Eastbourne Borough Council have thanked the Environment First street crew after it cleaned up graffiti at Sovereign Skatepark.

Crews from the Environment First street crews helped clear out the park on Thursday, July 6 which had been heavily graffitied.

The graffiti could be seen throughout the park as well as on the skating ramps.

In a statement, Eastbourne Borough Council said: “Big thanks to the Environment First street crew for getting rid of this offensive (and frankly rubbish) graffiti from the Sovereign Skatepark so quickly today. Jason, Steve and Michael cleared the graffiti within a couple of hours of it being reported - good work lads!

Eastbourne Borough Council have thanked the Environment First street crew after it cleaned up graffiti at Sovereign Skatepark. Picture: Eastbourne Borough Council.

“Thanks to everyone who reported it. If you spot graffiti please tell us via our Report It (Love Clean Streets) app or website.”

Environment First offers bespoke recycling solutions to try and ensure recyclable waste is disposed of in an ‘eco-friendly, legally compliant, safe, convenient and cost-effective way.’