Eastbourne Borough Council issue warning to residents and businesses following reports of scam calls

Eastbourne Borough Council have issued a warning to residents and businesses following reports of scam calls.

The council issued a warning after the reports of scam calls being made were people claiming to be acting on behalf of Eastbourne Borough Council.

Residents were told by the council to contact them directly if they were unsure if the call is genuine.

A spokesperson for Eastbourne Borough Council said: “We've received reports of scam calls being made to residents and businesses from people claiming to be acting on behalf of Eastbourne Borough Council.

“If you are ever unsure if a call is genuine, hang up before giving out any personal or financial details and contact us directly instead. Do not use any contact details given to you by the person on the phone.

“You can report and get advice about fraud or cybercrime by calling Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040.”